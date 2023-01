January 19, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The South Western Railway will introduce Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches for Train Numbers 16591/16592 Hubballi-Mysuru-Hubballi Express; 16535/16536 Mysuru-Solapur-Mysuru Express; 16236/16235 Mysuru-Tuticorin-Mysuru Express; 16232/16231 Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru Express. The LHB rakes will become operational from this month and will provide greater ride comfort to the passengers besides having additional amenities.