Letter by DCP to Police Commissioner goes viral

A cold war seems have to broken out between two top officials of the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate, forcing one of them to write a letter to the other seeking an appointment to discuss official matter, although they work under the same roof.

The letter written by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Krishnakant, sent to the Police Commissioner with a copy to the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police, has gone viral now bringing to the fore the differences within the Police Commissionerate.

The letter clearly indicates that Mr. Krishnakant is upset with the way Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad R. Dileep has behaved with him. In his letter of October 3, sent through the Control Room to the Police Commissioner, Mr. Krishnakant has expressed displeasure over the Police Commissioner not giving him an appointment to meet him and discuss sensitive details pertaining to a case.

According to the letter, repeated attempts to meeting the Police Commissioner have failed. Mr. Krsihnakant has said that phone calls to the Police Commissioner were not answered and were, instead, diverted to subordinates with a message that his calls would be returned, which, however, have not happened so far.

He has in the letter mentioned that he has been deputed on COVID-19-related works and he would not be able to reveal sensitive issues concerning cases over wireless communication and had requested for an appointment to discuss them in person, which, however, has not been met. Meanwhile, both the officials have declined to comment on the issue.

Takes exception

Meanwhile, district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar has taken exception to the development and has said that such developments would hamper the smooth functioning of the department and maintenance of law and order. He has said that he would take up the issue with senior police officials and the Home Minister.