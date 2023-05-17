HamberMenu
Let’s see what posts Lingayats get in Congress: Bommai

May 17, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday sought to remind the Congress about walking the talk by giving important positions to Lingayats.

“The Congress has been talking a lot about providing political positions to Lingayats. Let us see what kind of positions will be given in the Congress government to Lingayat leaders,” Mr. Bommai told mediapersons in Bengaluru.

He was referring to the poll narrative in which the Congress had accused the BJP of ignoring and insulting Lingayat leaders.

The Chief Minister also took a dig at the Congress for taking a long time to decide the next Chief Minister though it has got majority. “This shows that there is lack of unity in the Congress,” he said.

