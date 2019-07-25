Let-up in rain in Uttara Kannada brings much-needed respite to people

The intensity in rainfall that lashed the coastal district of Uttara Kannada subsided on Wednesday bringing the much-needed respite to the people.

Following heavy rain, the district witnessed landslip on National Highway 66 that passes through the district, inundation of roads and houses in a few villages in Honnavar and Kumta taluks and three deaths in as many incidents on Tuesday.

As rainfall subsided, the district administration decided to close down four rehabilitation centres out of the seven that were opened in Honnavar and Kumta taluks on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, displaced people were given shelter and food at three rehabilitation centres.

On Wednesday too, landslip was witnessed on National Highway 66 off Kharie village in Kumta taluk. However, it did not affect the movement of vehicles and there was no casualty.

Earlier, the district administration had shifted a total of 491 people in Honnavar and Kumta taluks to rehabilitation centres set up in government primary schools.

So far, three rain-related deaths have been reported in Siddapur and Karwar taluks of the district.

Forest guard Shashidhar Naik (58) was crushed to death after a tree fell on him while he was returning home after work at Mavinagundi village in Siddapur taluk on Tuesday.

Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) lineman Madhukar Gunagi (51) was electrocuted while he was attending to a faulty line at Binga village near Karwar on Tuesday.

Although he was rushed to hospital, he did not survive. In the other incident, 43-year-old Sampoorna lost her life after she accidentally stepped into a well near her house, which was inundated.

Following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the district administration had declared a holiday for schools and anganwadis on Tuesday.