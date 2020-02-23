Let there be no hurry, says DKS on Amulya episode

Bengaluru

23 February 2020 23:03 IST

Former Minister says it is not right to silence others voices

Congress leader and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said that he would like to wait and watch before coming to a conclusion on the issue of 19-year-old student Amulya Leona raising pro-Pakistan slogans at an event in Bengaluru recently.

“I do not know what she wanted to say. I have seen her in the past. She has her own ideals. I think they are talking based on Vishwa Manava ideals. I have observed her,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

Ms. Amulya has been booked on the charge of sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a protest meeting against CAA, at Freedom Park, in which AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was present.

Advertising

Advertising

“I’m against pro-Pakistan slogans and not ready to encourage this. I’m not ready to encourage any action or insult against our country. We also have to observe what has been spoken about other nations elsewhere by Ms. Amulya. Let us see and let us not be in a hurry,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The former Minister also said that it was not right to silence others voices. Further, in an indirect reference to the BJP, he said that politics has to be done, but it is also important to understand how and when to do it. “This pertains to our country.” Regarding accusations that the Congress was behind the protests here, he said that the BJP leaders could not see beyond the Congress. “This matter pertains to the country. This is not a Congress issue. The entire world is watching us,” he said.