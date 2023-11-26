Let the ideals of the founding fathers guide us, says Minister

November 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Constitution Day was celebrated across districts on Sunday. Students, teachers and volunteers read the Preamble of the Constitution in schools and colleges to commemorate the day of adoption of the Draft Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Public Works Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi inaugurated the event in Belagavi by garlanding the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, in the Ambedkar Gardens near Kittur Channamma Circle here.

A team of officials led by Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil presented the Minister with a copy of the Preamble. The guests read out the Preamble in the presence of young men and women.

Satish Jarkiholi said that the Constitution had laid the foundation for the framework of laws that have ensured equality among citizens. “India has one of the best Constitutions in the world. It has speeded up social reform and progressive growth,” he said.

“The Constitution represents values such as liberty, equality and fraternity that were the ideals that inspired Dr Ambedkar and other founding fathers of this country. Let us hope that these ideals will continue to guide us in the future,” he said.

The Minister said that the Constitution covered all walks of life for every citizen. “It addresses issues concerning social, economic, religious and other areas. It provides all of us an opportunity for equality and development,” he said.

“The Drafting Committee headed by Dr Ambedkar visited various countries and studied their Constitution to come up with a Draft that was best suited to the social, economic and political conditions of this country,” he said.

“The Constitution hopes to uplift all sections of society by ensuring equality of men and women, deprived classes, linguistic and religious minorities by recognising and guaranteeing their rights. This has ensured the evolution of a socialist, secular and democratic republic. All should read it by volition and not because someone asks us to do so,” he said.

He asked students to read parts of the Constitution every day.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Patil, Mayor Shobha Somanache, Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Boyer and others were present.