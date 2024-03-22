Let Simha spell out reasons for his ticket denial: Lakshman

March 22, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman, who was declared the Congress candidate to take on Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of BJP in the election to the high-profile Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, on Friday, March 22, sought an explanation from Pratap Simha, MP, on why he was denied the party ticket when he claimed to have done a lot of development works in the constituency for the last ten years. Besides him, the people of Mysuru and Kodagu segments want to know the reason either from Mr. Simha or the party for the ticket denial, he said.

“I was preparing for the electoral fight against Mr. Simha, over the last two years. I thought the BJP would renominate Mr. Simha. But he suffered a hit-wicket Mr. Wadiyar emerging as the party candidate. I sympathise with Mr. Simha. I have nothing against Mr. Simha personally but have political differences with him,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Mr. Lakshman has been a strong critic of Mr. Simha and has attacked him on various issues, particularly over the last two years, aiming to fight the polls. He had even challenged him for open debate on issues concerning development when Mr. Simha took potshots at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

To a question on Mr. Simha’s statement that Mr. Wadiiyar need not have sought votes if Mr. Lakshman was made the Congress candidate, Mr. Lakshman said frustration was forcing Mr. Simha to make such statements. “Today, I am here to take up the poll battle with Mr. Simha but the party has snubbed him and is not contesting the polls despite making tall claims. Also, Mr. Simha did not accept my challenge for an open debate,” he said while taking a dig at the MP.

No differences

Mysuru District Congress president B.J. Vijay Kumar, whose name too was recommended for the ticket to the party high command, said there were no hard feelings about denying the ticket to him and said all of us would work for Mr. Lakshman’s victory. “The CM and the Dy. CM spoke to me before the ticket was announced to Mr. Lakshman. The party’s decision has to be complied with. Other ticket aspirants will join the campaign for the victory of Mr. Lakshman.” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Lakshman was felicitated by Mr. Vijaykumar and R. Murthy on behalf of the District Congress and the City Congress over his candidature that was announced on Thursday night.

Party leaders including H.A. Venkatesh, former Mayor B.K. Prakash and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.