Let people decide GTD’s fate: Kumaraswamy

MYSURU

11 March 2021 23:30 IST

Ahead of the elections to the Mysore Milk Union (MyMUL), former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said he has left to the discretion of the people to decide on the fate of disgruntled JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, who has distanced himself from the party following differences with the leadership.

When reporters sought to know whether the party will act against the MLA, the former Chief Minister said, “The people are watching his conduct despite being elected on the party symbol. Let them take the call. I personally don’t know where he is (apparently saying in which party). All are equal in the JD(S) with no culture of high command.”

