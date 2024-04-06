Let Mandya stand first in voting percentage this LS election: Ramesh

April 06, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya SVEEP icon and theatre personality Mandya Ramesh on Saturday told the electorate to vote responsibly, engaging in ethical voting and electing a good leader for building a better society.

Speaking after inaugurating a voter awareness campaign with emphasis on ethical voting in Mandya, he said the people need to set aside their time for voting on April 26. “We spend a lot of time on our smartphones. It’s the question of the country’s democracy. So it’s our responsibility to strengthen democracy by exercising our franchise. Everyone has to vote without fail,” he said.

The actor said some people come from faraway places to their hometowns to cast their vote. Such people should be models to us. “Do not be under the impression what one vote does if you do not vote. Voting is a responsible work and also gives satisfaction of being part of the process. Make sure you also bring more youth to vote.”

He urged women to ensure all in their families vote without fail on April 26 as the family members listen to their words.

“Like how festivals are important to all of us, elections are also important. It is also a festival.”

He said Mandya stood second in the State in terms of voting percentage in last year’s assembly elections. Mandya has to stand first in voting percentage in the coming elections, he advised.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara and other officers also spoke.