Let HDK be leader of joint Opposition: Ayanur Manjunath

July 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a dig at the BJP for its delay in appointing the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, former Member of Parliament and JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy should become the leader of the joint Opposition.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Manjunath said Mr. Kumaraswamy had been acting as the true leader of Opposition. “He raised the issue of corruption against the Congress government, and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of the BJP also extended his support to his (Kumaraswamy’s) allegations,” he said.

