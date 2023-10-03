HamberMenu
Let Dasara tableaux be meaningful, spread message: Minister

October 03, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru H.C. Mahadevappa on Tuesday said the tableaux for the Dasara procession should be meaningful and spread a message on harmony and unity among all communities besides spreading awareness on the constitutional rights and the responsibilities of the citizens.

Presiding over a preliminary meeting of the nodal officers and artists associated with the tableaux going to participate in Dasara procession, on the day of Vijayadashami here from various districts, at the ZP premises here, he told the participants to construct tableaux that can send out a message for society’s good.

Historical aspects, freedom struggle, culture, music, literature, art and themes on social justice need to get the focus in this year’s tableaux for the procession, he suggested.

The Minister said there is a need to educate people on the life and contributions of the greatest personalities whose influence immensely benefited the society.

It would be nice if tableaux narrating the life of such personalities are showcased in the procession. Such efforts are the need of the hour and the ensuing Dasara can make such an effort.

Every district has its own history, culture and importance which needs to be highlighted in the form of tableaux.

He said people associated with tableaux and cultural troupes and officials from districts need to be present at the procession. There is a need for discipline on the procession route, preventing people unconnected with the event from walking around.

The Minister said the tableaux measurement should not be altered at any cost and the measurement suggested by the district administration should be complied with.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, MLC Thimmaiah and others were present.

