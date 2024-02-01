Let children not fall prey to communal politics, Mukundaraj appeals to people in Shivamogga

February 01, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

L.N. Mukundaraj, poet, has appealed to people not to let their children fall prey to communal politics that intend to benefit by dividing people.

He spoke after inaugurating the 18th Shivamogga district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Sahitya Grama in Shivamogga on Thursday.

The people of India had been leading a peaceful life because of the independence that Mahatma Gandhi and others fought for and the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar. “However, certain forces who do not wish people to lead a peaceful life make attempts to disturb by raking up issues related to god and religion. Their agenda is to gain political mileage by dividing people,” he commented.

Highlighting the contributions of Kuvempu to the Kannada literary world, Mr. Mukundaraj said the poet gave Vishwamanava Sandesha, and that would appeal to human beings to be boundless. “We all should feel proud for the fact that the poet from our land gave such a message,” he said.

S.P. Padma Prasad, writer and researcher, has been chosen to chair the two-day literary meet. He was taken to the programme venue in a procession from Gopala Circle in the city.

D. Manjunath, president of Shivamogga district, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Lakshman Kodase, journalist and writer, and others were present at the programme.

