‘Let CBI worry about other issues’, says DKS

February 09, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Hassan

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said he will write a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation advising it not to bother about petty matters. “The CBI has a lot of work to do. Let them concentrate on that, instead of looking into minor matters,”, he said.

He was responding to a question on the recent notice from the CBI served to his daughter, at a press conference at Tirthahalli on Thursday. “The CBI has inquired about the fee paid to the college. We run educational institutions. What should be considered in the fee paid? I wish to suggest the CBI give attention to their other work,” he said.

On the notices served by the Enforcement Directorate, Mr. Shivakumar said he had already answered questions related to his contributions to Young Indian. “Yet, they have served notice again,” he said.

Reacting to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that the State government would recommend naming Shivamogga airport after former Chief Minisgter B.S.Yediyurappa, Mr.Shivakumar said he was not bothered about the name of the airport. “Let the government release compensation for the people who gave up their land for the airport project,” he said.