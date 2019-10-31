Lessons on Tipu Sultan will be reviewed, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday dropped hints that lessons on Tipu Sultan may be dropped from State syllabus textbooks, saying that the issue would be “reviewed.”

His comments assume importance in the wake of BJP legislator Appachu Ranjan writing to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar urging that the government drop references to Tipu Sultan from textbooks.

Tipu Jayanti

At an interactive meeting organised by the Press Club of Bangalore ahead of the BJP government in the State completing 100 days, the Chief Minister said, “Yes. We will take a decision. We will think about it and review it.” Referring to the State-sponsored Tipu Jayanti celebrations, he said, “101% we will not allow such things to happen.”

Later, speaking to news channels, he said his government would drop everything pertaining to Tipu Jayanti. “Even in textbooks we are thinking of cancelling it [lessons on Tipu]. I do not agree that Tipu was a freedom fighter,” he said.

Meeting on Nov. 7

Meanwhile, the textbook committee that prepared the history textbooks and officials of the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) are scheduled to meet on November 7 to decide if lessons on Tipu should remain in Social Science textbooks.

Mr. Suresh Kumar had asked the KTBS on Monday to submit a report by Wednesday. Mr. Ranjan said the KTBS had asked him to bring all documents to substantiate his claims.

He said there was a chapter on Tipu in the Class VII Social Science textbook.

In his letter to the Minister on October 1, Mr. Ranjan had termed Tipu a “fanatic”. The Minister had said lessons on the Mysuru ruler, who died in a battle with the British, need to be removed and instead “lessons instilling patriotism” should be included.

This, however, has been vehemently opposed by many historians.