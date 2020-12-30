Lessons on COVID-19 pandemic on the first day

Bengaluru

Teachers told to dedicate first session to educate children about the disease

When students of classes 10 and 12 return to school on Friday, they will be educated on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has issued orders to all teachers to dedicate the first session to educate children about the infectious disease and spread awareness on the precautionary measures.

A senior official of the department said that they will be taught about maintaining social distance, wearing masks, avoiding gatherings as well washing hands frequently.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the department has said that besides masks, teachers who are above 50 years old need to wear a face shield. He also said teachers need to undertake confidence building measures by ensuring the SOPs are followed.

Mr. Suresh Kumar, who visited several schools and PU colleges to inspect the preparations as the institutions reopen on Friday, said that there was a need for teachers to improve the confidence of students and parents and encourage them to attend classes.

All teachers have been told to submit COVID-19 negative reports. Many school managements complained that some teachers are not ready to give their swabs for testing. Teachers have been told to keep an eye on the physical and mental health of children.

School passes

The Minister said that bus passes, which were issued during the previous academic year, will be accepted this year as well and an official order will be issued shortly.