Lessons on brave women rulers will be included in school syllabus: CM

Lessons on brave women of the State like Belavadi Mallamma, Kittur Rani Chennamma, and Rani Abbakka will be included in the school syllabus to enable future generations to know about their valour, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 374th anniversary celebrations of Belavadi Mallamma's victory over the Maratha army.

“Initiatives will be taken for comprehensive development of Belavadi. Yesterday we celebrated the 350th anniversary of Keladi Chennamma’s coronation. Women’s contribution to Karnataka’s glory is immense. The younger generation should know about it. We should help them learn about the brave women of our State like Kittur Chennamma. Mega events will be organised in Belavadi next year as part of these celebrations,” Mr. Bommai said.