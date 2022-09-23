Lessons by writers, who had withdrawn permission, not to be taught in Karnataka schools

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 23, 2022 23:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Public Instruction issued a circular on Friday directing schools not to teach a total of seven lessons, whose authors have withdrawn permission for its inclusion in the revised textbooks.

The circular issued by M.P. Madegowda, Managing Director, Karnataka Textbook Society, lists texts by Devanur Mahadeva, Dr. G. Ramakrishna, Roopa Hassan, Eerappa M. Kambali, Satish Kulkarni, Sukanya Maruti and Doddahulluru Rukkojirao in Class X, IX and VI Kannada textbooks as not to be taught to students for the academic year 2002-23.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

These writers had withdrawn permission to include their works in the newly revised textbooks, taking exception to what they termed “saffronisation” of textbooks under the Rohith Chakrathirtha-led committee, which had brought in, among others, a speech by RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar as a lesson in class X Kannada textbook.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app