Lesson on Bhagat Singh returns to textbook

Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthi Sulibele’s lesson has been added now

Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthi Sulibele’s lesson has been added now

Following outrage and protests over exclusion of a lesson on Bhagat Singh by senior scholar G. Ramakrishna from Class X First Language Kannada textbook, the Government has now re-introduced it.

However, along with this, the Education Department has decided to include a lesson by Chakravarthi Sulibele, founder of Yuva Brigade and a strong supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lesson authored by him, “Taayi Bharatiya Amara Putraru” (Mother Bharati’s immortal sons), is now part of the non-detailed text.

Earlier, the textbook revision committee, headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha, had dropped the lesson authored by Prof. Ramakrishna. It had added a speech by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as part of the textbook. Both these were met with protests from various quarters.

Following this, the government has now decided to retain Prof. Ramakrishna’s work. However, Hedgewar’s speech has been continued in the textbook, while newly introducing the chapter by Mr. Sulibele. One more lesson titled “Samajika Mattu Dharmika Sudharakaru” (Social and Religious Reformers) has also been added.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chakrathirtha said: “We have retained the lesson on Bhagat Singh with exhaustive details. We have added Mr. Sulibele’s text as well.” Asked if this would not lead to another round of controversy, he said: “Some people revel in controversies and there is little one can do about it. I am ready to face them.”

This flipflop over textbook content has many schoolteachers worried. “The committee is not following any norms in including or excluding lessons,” said a teacher who did not wish to be named.

Also, with all the additions, the number of lessons has gone up in the non-detailed first language textbook. The previous Class X textbook had only five lessons, which has now increased to seven. Teachers said that it increased the burden not only on them but also on the students.