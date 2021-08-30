Less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest in the last five months, taking the total to 29,48,228. Bengaluru Urban reported 264 cases and three deaths.

With 15 total deaths, the toll rose to 37,293. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,324 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 28,92,517. The State now has 18,392 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.64%, the Case Fatality Rate was 1.54%. As many as 1,51,219 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,30,781 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,33,45,881.