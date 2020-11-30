Less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Less than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Monday. With 998 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka stood at 8.84 lakh.
However, the number of tests conducted on Sunday was also comparatively lower at 81,333. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.22%, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.3%.
Meanwhile, out of 998 cases, 444 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban. As many as 2,209 patients were discharged, taking the total number of discharges to 8.49 lakh.
As many as 13 positive patients were reported dead, taking the total number of deaths in Karnataka to 11,778. Out of the total 23,279 active cases in the State, 349 patients are in ICUs across different hospitals.
