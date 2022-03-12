Leprosy still a concern in five districts of Karnataka 

Number of new cases detected every year has come down considerably in the last 10 years

Although Karnataka is considered a low leprosy endemic State, the prevalence rate in five districts — Koppal, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Ballari, and Gadag — continues to be higher than the national average of 0.41%. Overall, the prevalence rate in the State for 2021–2022 (till January) has stood at 0.21%

While the number of new cases detected every year has come down considerably in the last 10 years, the percentage of multibacillary (infectious) leprosy cases among the new cases detected every year is on the rise. While 71% of the total 2,724 cases detected in 2019–2020 were multibacillary cases; the percentage rose to 77.7% and 80% in 2020–2021 and 2021–2022 (till January), respectively. Multibacillary leprosy is a more severe form of the disease.

Likewise, the rate of deformity has also been on the rise. While it was 2.5% in 2019–2020; the rate of deformity rose to 2.6% and 2.89% in 2020–2021 and 2021–2022 (till January), respectively.

According to the data from the State Health and Family Welfare Department, a total of 1,420 new cases were detected in Karnataka from April 2021 to January 2022, all of whom have been put under treatment. From 2013–2014 to January 2022, a total of 24,204 cases have been released from treatment of leprosy (cured) in the State.

Prevalence less than 1%

The district-wise data shows that the prevalence is less than 1% in all districts. However, five districts in Karnataka have crossed the national average rate of prevalence (0.41%). While Koppal has the highest prevalence rate at 0.58%, Hassan and Kodagu have the lowest at 0.02% each.

Raghunandan K.R., State Joint Director (Leprosy), told The Hindu that despite the pandemic, active case detection and regular surveillance for leprosy was started in 2020. A total of 2,69,98,422 people were screened of which 771 confirmed cases were detected through this door-door campaign from April 2020 to January 2022. This activity is planned twice a year in high endemic areas and once a year in low endemic areas, he said.

“As per the Centre’s guidelines, the Sparsh Leprosy awareness campaign 2021–2022 (anti-leprosy fortnight from January 30, 2022 to February 13, 2022) was carried out in Karnataka to cover 25,447 villages. Karnataka is one of the better performing States in South India and the Central Review Monitoring team from New Delhi, which visited Karnataka during 2021 appreciated the programme,” Dr. Raghunandan said.

In North Karnataka

Rekha S., State Deputy Director (Leprosy), said the multi-drug therapy that was being used to treat patients was very effective and the success rate was over 90% if patients adhere to the treatment protocol. “We have intensified awareness in North Karnataka districts, where people are hesitant to get screened mainly due to stigma,” she said.

Pointing out that the country achieved the goal of leprosy elimination as a public health problem i.e. prevalence rate (PR) of less than 1 case per 10,000 population at the national level by December 2005, Dr. Rekha said: “The prevalence rate dropped from 0.45 cases per 10,000 population in 2013–2014 to 0.21 per 10,000 population now. All efforts are being made to eliminate social stigma and discrimination towards leprosy.”