Leprosy still a concern in 68 taluks of Karnataka, including six BBMP zones

Although Karnataka is considered a low leprosy endemic State, the prevalence rate (per 10,000 population) in 16 taluks is higher than the national average of 0.6%. Overall, 68 taluks in the State fall in the high-burden list with the prevalence rate being higher than the State average of 0.33% recorded in 2023–2024 (till March).

According to data from the State Health Department, the number of taluks in the red zone on the basis of four indicators — high prevalence rate, child leprosy cases, multibacillary cases and grade-2 disability cases — has increased from 45 (taluks) in 2022-2023 to 68 (taluks) in 2023-2024.

While three taluks — Mangaluru from Dakshina Kannada district, Gangavathi from Koppal district and Mahadevapura from Bengaluru (BBMP) — are high on all four indicators, nine taluks have been classified under red on the basis of three indicators, 30 taluks with two indicators and 26 with one of the four indicators.

Prevalence rate National average: 0.6% Karnataka’s average in 2023-2024: 0.33% Districts with higher prevalence rate than national average: Uttara Kannada, Koppal and Ballari Highest prevalence rate: Koppal (0.87%) Lowest prevalence rate: Hassan (0.04%) and Chikkamagaluru (0.06%)

Migration is a factor

Overall, six zones of BBMP — Mahadevapura, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, RR Nagar and Bommanahalli — fall in the red zone and officials attribute this to migration. “Many would have moved to the city for work or after getting diagnosed to avoid treatment in their hometowns due to stigma,” Rekha S., State Joint Director (Leprosy) told The Hindu.

Of the 15 districts — Yadgir, Vijayanagar, Koppal, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri and Raichur — that are of concern (with a prevalence rate that is higher than the State average), Uttara Kannada, Koppal and Ballari have recorded a prevalence rate that is higher than the national average.

Multibacillary cases

While the number of new cases detected every year has come down considerably in the last 10 years, the percentage of multibacillary (infectious) leprosy cases among the new cases detected every year is on the rise. Multibacillary leprosy is a more severe form of the disease.

While 71% of the total 2,724 cases detected in 2019–2020 were multibacillary cases, the percentage rose to 77.7% and 80% in 2020–2021 and 2021–2022, respectively. Subsequently, the number of multibacillary cases marginally dropped to 79.8% in 2022-2023 and 78% in 2023-2024, respectively.

Rate of deformity

Likewise, the rate of deformity has also been on the rise. While it was 2.5% in 2019–2020, it rose to 2.6% and 2.89% in 2020–2021 and 2021–2022, respectively. This rate increased to 3.65% in 2022-2023 and 3.64% in 2023-2024, respectively.

Of the total 2,634 new cases detected in Karnataka from April 2023 to March 2024 — all of whom have been put under treatment — 100 are children.

Case detection campaign

Pointing out that Karnataka is one of the better performing States in the country, Dr. Rekha said a leprosy case detection campaign has begun in 12 districts (with a high prevalence rate) from July 29.

“The door-to-door campaign is on till August 14 and our appeal to people is to come forward and get themselves screened by our health workers,” she said, adding that the activity is planned twice a year in high endemic areas and once a year in low endemic areas.

Chandrika B.R., State Deputy Director (Leprosy), said the multi-drug therapy that is being used to treat patients is very effective and the success rate is over 90% if patients adhere to the treatment protocol. “We have intensified awareness in North Karnataka districts, where people are hesitant to get screened mainly due to stigma,” she said.

