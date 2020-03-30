Leprosy patients, quarry workers get help

An initiative to provide food to starving leprosy patients and stone quarry workers in Srirangapatna of Mandya district has been launched.

As many as 30 persons suffering from leprosy, physically challenged, and destitutes suffering from age-related ailments have been staying at the Leprosy Colony at Boodigundi of Srirangapatna taluk. They beg for their livelihood.

They had been struggling to get food since one week owing to the countrywide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The situation was similar for 30 families at Harakanahalli. They had been engaged in stone blasting and activities at various stone extraction units. Nevertheless, citing the reason of ban on stone extraction activities, the managements concerned have stopped financially helping them. Hence, the families were looking for help from the district administration, said sources close to those families.

Following an alert, the officials concerned rushed to the place and offered groceries to the families.