Leprosy awareness campaign in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

30 January 2022 23:54 IST

The district administration, the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat, the District Health and Family Welfare Department, the District Leprosy Eradication Division and the Kalaburagi Cycling Club jointly organised a leprosy awareness campaign titled Sparsh here on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar flagging off the campaign on the Mini Vidhana Soudha premises said that the purpose of this campaign is to send a message to the people that leprosy patients are a vital part of society and they should not be discriminated againstin any way. A cycle campaign passed through the main areas of the city, including Jagat Circle, Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah locality, Nehru Gunj, Super Market, Sharanabasaveshwar Temple and reached Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk.

District Health Officer Sharanabasappa Ganjelkhed said that leprosy is not a contagious disease and that it is totally curable. Early detection and treatment are important as this limits the damage caused by the disease.

Advertising

Advertising

Kalaburagi Cycling Club president Kiran Shetkar was present.