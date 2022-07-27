Leopards sighted in Belagavi villages

July 27, 2022 21:19 IST

Forest officials rushed to a couple of villages after farmers complained that they saw leopards in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

In Hoolikatti village near Saundatti, farmers said that a leopard had attacked a cow and a sheep, causing injuries. A team of officers identified what it suspected are foot marks of the wild animal. The team is camping in the village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Yadur near Ankali, farmers said that they had seen a leopard roam on the outskirts of the village. A team of officers is camping in the village.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said that there is no cause for panic.