Leopardess trapped near Bannur

October 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

A leopardess was captured at Bommanahalli village near Bannur in T. Narsipur taluk in the early hours of Sunday.

The Forest Department had placed a cage with a bait to trap the animal after receiving complaints of attack on cattle and livestock lifting at Bommanahalli in the taluk.

The animal was trapped in the cage and on examination it turned out to be a leopardess who was injured and also old and unable to hunt. Hence it was preying on livestock and domestic cattle, said Dr. Basavaraju, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said though the plans were to insert a microchip and release the animal back into the wild, the veterinarians who examined pointed out that it was injured and unable to hunt besides being old.

Hence, the leopardess will be shifted to one of the rescue centres, either at Koorgalli on the outskirts of Mysuru or Bannerghatta but will not be released into the wild, said Mr. Basavaraju.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.