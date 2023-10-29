HamberMenu
Leopardess trapped near Bannur

October 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A leopardess was captured at Bommanahalli village near Bannur in T. Narsipur taluk in the early hours of Sunday.

The Forest Department had placed a cage with a bait to trap the animal after receiving complaints of attack on cattle and livestock lifting at Bommanahalli in the taluk.

 The animal was trapped in the cage and on examination it turned out to be a leopardess who was injured and also old and unable to hunt. Hence it was preying on livestock and domestic cattle, said Dr. Basavaraju, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru.

He said though the plans were to insert a microchip and release the animal back into the wild, the veterinarians who examined pointed out that it was injured and unable to hunt besides being old.

Hence, the leopardess will be shifted to one of the rescue centres, either at Koorgalli on the outskirts of Mysuru or Bannerghatta but will not be released into the wild, said Mr. Basavaraju.

