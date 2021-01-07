Leopardess succumbs to internal injuries

The leopardess which was found injured at Chamundi Hills on December 28 and shifted to Bannerghatta in Bengaluru for treatment, succumbed to its injuries.

Deputy Conservator of Forests N.S. Prashanth Kumar said the leopardess died on Tuesday night due to injuries to its spinal cord.

The animal was found dragging itself near Devikere by some passersby, who informed the Forest Department. It was found to be immobile but charged at the department staff. Subsequently, it was tranquillised and shifted to Bannerghatta.

Though the nature of injury was not officially stated, the authorities had suspected either a accident or injury sustained due to a fall while chasing prey. The extent of injury, including its broken spinal cord, indicate that it was a case of accident, with a vehicle running over it.

Wildlife biologists conducting camera trap exercise had identified the leopardess as CML-04 from their database. It had been sighted 41 times in Chamundi Hills during the camera trap exercise in 2015, 2017 and 2019 conducted by wildlife scientists from Nature Conservation Foundation. The leopardess wascamera trapped near Gowrishankar Nagar at the Chamundi foothills, Hosahundi, Parushanayakanakere, Chamundipura, and Rajendravilas Palace. In 2017, it was camera trapped with a 3 or 4 month-old cub.

Leopard found dead

Meanwhile, another leopard was found dead near Halepura in Chamarajanagar taluk on Thursday. The carcass was found near a granite quarry and is suspected to have died two days ago.