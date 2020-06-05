Leopardess killed in accident

KOPPAL (GANGAVATI)

05 June 2020 19:30 IST

A five-year-old leopardess was killed in an accident near Hemagudda in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district on Friday morning.

The leopardess was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle as it was crossing the road, after hunting a dog. Forest Department officials visited the spot and recovered the carcass for medical examination. The officials warned villagers around Hemagudda against venturing out in the night as leopards had been spotted in the area.

