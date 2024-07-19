Leopardess electrocuted

A leopardess was found electrocuted on a private land at Srigevadi village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Friday.

On receiving the information, the Forest Department personnel reached the spot and ascertained it to be a female aged around 6 months. The authorities surmised that the leopardess had come in contact with a live electricity cable that was drawn close to a tree which it climbed.

The postmortem was conducted and the carcass incinerated at Hosakere Karemala forest in Maddur division in the presence of senior officials of the department.

Incidentally, this is the second time that a leopard death has been attributed to electrocution while climbing a tree. In the earlier incident reported on June 22, a three-year-old leopardess had died under similar circumstances in Nenekatte village, also in Gundlupet taluk.