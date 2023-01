January 11, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

A leopard was trapped at Kunnamuntegudda in the Kundagere range of Bandipur tiger reserve on Wednesday. The local villagers of Kundagere had complained of frequent sightings of a leopard in the vicinity besides regular killings of domestic animals following which a cage was placed in the village. The trapped leopard was examined by veterinarians and on confirming that it was in good health, it was released in the wild in Bandipur.