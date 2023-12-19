ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard trapped on school campus

December 19, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The leopard that was trapped on the Ramakrishna Vidyashala campus on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A leopard which had sauntered into the campus of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in the city a few days ago was trapped and captured on Tuesday.

Following complaints from the school authorities of the leopard sighting on December 10, the Forest Department officials visited the spot to ascertain the veracity of the complaint. On confirming that there could be the possibility of the leopard lurking in the vicinity given the dense vegetation, a cage was placed on December 11 while another cage was placed within the campus on December 14. A combing operation was also conducted besides ensuring continuous monitoring of the campus.

Besides, camera traps were installed to capture its movements in case it ventured to the campus again. In the early hours of Tuesday and a little past midnight, the leopard made its appearance again in search of a prey but was trapped in the cage.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraju said that the leopard was a male aged around 4 to 5 years. It has been shifted to the Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. It was being examined by the veterinarians and a decision on its release back into the wild be taken in due course, he added. This is the 21st leopard captured in the Mysuru Division since April this year, said Mr. Basavaraju.

