Leopard trapped on Mysuru’s RMP campus

January 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A male leopard was trapped on the RMP campus on the outskirts of Mysuru on Tuesday night.

The leopard - about three to four years of age – was found trapped inside the cage that was deployed io the campus following its sighting.

The cage was placed a few days ago.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Mahesh Kumar told The Hindu that the leopard was shifted to the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli for an examination on its health condition. “The leopard appears to be a healthy one. In all probability, it will be released into a forest after a thorough checkup.”

Range Forest Officer Surendra K. and others coordinated the capture on receiving information about its sighting.

In the wake of recent leopard scare and sightings, the Forest Department has procured 10 new cages. Three cages have been given to T. Narasipur which is one of the key affected taluks. In addition, ten camera traps, long-range torches, and night vision gears have been procured from ₹14 lakh that was granted to the Mysuru division for strengthening the equipment for carrying out the operations.

