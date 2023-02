February 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-year-old female leopard was captured near Mysuru on Friday. The forest staff had placed a cage at Maidanahalli near Yelwal on the outskirts of Mysuru a few days ago after the feline killed a goat in the village. The leopard, which is said to be in good health, fell into the trap in the early hours of Friday. Sources said the fear-stricken villagers had urged the Forest Department to trap the animal following the goat kill.