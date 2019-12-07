Leopard trapped near Kundapur

A leopard was trapped in a cage kept for it at Guddattu in Yadady-Matyady village, near Molahalli in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, on Saturday.

This is the second leopard that has been trapped in this location in recent days. The first one was trapped on November 27, but locals had complained that they had seen two more leopards moving around in the area. They had also complained of cattle and dogs disappearing.

Thus, forest officials kept the cage near Chandravati’s house at Guddattu on November 28. The cage had two sections, with a dog kept in the smaller section as bait.

G. Chidanandappa, Range Forest Officer, Shankarnarayana range, told The Hindu that the leopard must have got trapped in the early hours of Saturday. “We received a call around 6 a.m. from locals about the leopard being trapped,” he said. Officials rushed to the spot and lifted the cage lifted into a vehicle. A veterinary doctor checked the leopard and declared it healthy.

“It was a male leopard aged around four. Since it was healthy, we took the leopard and set it free in the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary area,” he said.

Since the people had complained of two leopards, the department plans to place another cage in the same area, Mr. Chidanandappa said.