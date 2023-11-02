Leopard Task Force on high alert with the onset of winter

November 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The onset of winter is set to see a perceptible increase in leopard sightings in the region and a consequent rise in calls or complaints from the public seeking assistance from the Leopard Task Force.

The LTF was established by the State government early this year after a series of leopard attacks were reported with as many as 4 human deaths in T. Narsipur taluk between October 2022 and January 2023.

Mysuru, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, Sargur, T. Narsipur, Mandya, Pandvapura, Nagamangala or some of the regions with high number of leopard sightings and this is also evident in the number of complaints received for assistance from the LTF since February this year.

‘’In all, 547 complaints have been received by the LTF since February 1, 2023 when the task force came into being and the maximum number of calls came from Mysuru taluk from where 219 complaints were registered. This was followed by K.R. Nagar with 87 complaints, T. Narsipur with 49 complaints and Pandavpura with 42 complaints,’’ said Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru.

In addition, as many as 46 leopards have been captured from close to human habitation or from villages and translocated or released back into the wild or shifted to a rehabilitation centre since April 1, 2023, he added.

He said that going by the past trends, the sightings and complaints are expected to go up from November onwards and the LTF will have its hands full.

‘’The increase in leopard sightings coincides with the sugarcane harvesting season and the spotted cats which tend to take refuge in the thickets get exposed,’’ said Sourabh Kumar.

Besides, Mysuru and surrounding districts are ideal habitat for leopards as the landscape has a mix of scrub forests abutting the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. The scrub forests are in turn connected to agricultural fields that surround the semi urban areas.

In addition, the entire landscape in Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar belt is dotted with hillocks and scrub vegetation like Chamundi Hills which are adequate to support the leopards.

One of the reasons for the high numbers of leopards is also the easy availability of prey by way of street dogs and pigs. This in turn is a reflection of waste management as untreated waste and food dumped on the outskirts tend to attract the stray dogs and pigs which in turn attract leopards completing the chain, Sourabh Kumar added. He said among all the carnivores leopards are highly adaptable and can adjust to any habitat while its diet is also highly diversified and hence can survive.

Every leopard captured by the LTF is being micro-chipped before being released. In case a leopard is captured, it is scanned to ascertain the presence of microchip. While microchips do not provide live location, it helps ascertain whether the cat had been captured earlier and has returned to human landscape again, said Sourabh Kumar.

However, despite the increase in frequency of leopard sightings and a slew of human deaths last year, experts aver that the leopards tendency to attack humans is rare. In case of leopard sightings or conflict, the LTF may be contacted on 9481996026 for assistance.