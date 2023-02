February 09, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

A helpline has been created to enable the public to provide information of leopards straying into human habitat and in conflict situation.

The Leopard Task Force helpline number is 94819 96026. It is a dedicated line and the task force personnel will be available round the clock.

The task force was announced by the government recently following the death of 4 persons in T.Narsipur alone within a span of 3 months.