Leopard suspected to have killed two students trapped after weeks of intensive combing in T. Narsipur

December 23, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Relentless combing and tracking operation for nearly 7 weeks has resulted in the leopard suspected to have killed two students being captured and caged at T. Narsipur on Friday.

The news came as a relief to both the forest department staff — about 120 of whom were tracking it since November 1 — and the local villagers as well who were living in anxiety following two human deaths that were attributed to leopard attacks.

The first victim was Manjunath, a student of Maharaja’s College in Mysuru and he died due to injuries inflicted by the leopard when he was returning from Mallikarjunaswami temple near M.L. Hundi on October 31.

Meghana who was a student of Government First Grade College at T. Narsipura died due to leopard attack on December 1 at Kebbehundi and it was speculated that the same leopard was responsible for both the human deaths.

The Chief Conservator of Forests Mysuru Circle M. Malathi Priya said that the leopard has been shifted to Bannerghatta Zoological Park. She said it was trapped very close to the place where the first death took place and was almost 4 km from the spot where the leopard claimed its second human victim.

She said the leopard, aged around 7, was a male and was trapped in one of the large cages measuring around 10 ft x 15 ft dimension that was placed in a bid to lure it with a bait. Once it was captured, it was tranquilized and shifted to a smaller cage for transportation to Bannerghatta, said Malathi Priya.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests of Mysuru Ms. Kamala Karikalan said the leopard’s capture marks the end of combing operations that lasted 7 weeks. In all, 37 camera traps were set up in a bid to ascertain the identity of the leopard and the exercise yielded about 10 to 12 images. The entire hillock around M.L. Hundi was completely scoured for days on end besides waiting for it at night.

As many as 18 cages were placed in different parts of the taluk from where leopards were being sighted while 4 cages were placed in the hillock alone, said Ms. Kamala Karikalan. ‘’Despite various strategies adopted by the forest department staff, the leopard turned out to be fleet footed and used to give us a slip,’’ she added.

The spots of the captured leopard matches the images from the camera traps. The operation also entailed foot combing by special tiger force personnel from Bandipur besides deploying drone to ascertain its movements but the leopard used to be a step ahead of the trackers and evaded them for long.

Notwithstanding the capture, the cages will be kept where ever they have been placed at present. In addition, 3 new cages have been procured for use in T. Narsipura and will be placed in areas where leopard sightings are reported in a bid to allay the fears of the local community.