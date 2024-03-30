Leopard strikes again killing three calves in Mansur village

March 30, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In yet another case of leopard attack, three calves have been killed by the wild cat at Mansur village in Dharwad taluk and district.

The leopard attacked the calves in a farmland belonging to Rajiv Dixit and the incident reportedly took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The forest officials and personnel visited the spot. The village residents expressed anguish over the delay in trapping the wild animal. The forest officials have said that already they had intensified the combing operation and cages had been kept at two places.

Reports of leopard sighting on the Karnatak University campus in Dharwad first surfaced 10 days ago and it was followed by a calf being killed at a cattle shed Mansur village. The residents who were woken up by the wailing of the calf had tried to chase away the leopard but failed.

Subsequently, the Forest Department had launched combing operation in the vicinity of the village, sounding an alert for the residents of nearby villages also. Although they had kept cages to trap the leopard, they have remained unsuccessful so far. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu too had visited the village recently to assure that the necessary steps had been taken. Amid all these developments, the leopard has struck again killing three calves this time.