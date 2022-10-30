Leopard still at large; Brindavan Gardens partially reopened

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 30, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brindavan Gardens abutting the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir was partially reopened for tourists on Sunday after it was closed on Friday evening due to a leopard scare.

Though the leopard was still at large, the authorities decided to keep a portion of the famed gardens open to tourists though the entry to musical fountain side, was prohibited.

The leopard was first sighted on Friday evening near the farm belonging to the horticulture department close to the musical fountain. The visuals were captured on CCTV surveillance and the visitors were sent out immediately. The gardens remained closed on Saturday despite being a weekend and a surge in number of tourists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the forest department combed the area and even placed a cage in a bid to capture the leopard, it could not be traced. This is the second time in a week that a leopard was sighted at Brindavan Gardens forcing the authorities to keep it out of bounds for tourists.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) officials said the leopard was yet to be traced and the forest department personnel continued with their combing exercise to track the animal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app