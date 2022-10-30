Leopard still at large; Brindavan Gardens partially reopened

The Brindavan Gardens abutting the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir was partially reopened for tourists on Sunday after it was closed on Friday evening due to a leopard scare.

Though the leopard was still at large, the authorities decided to keep a portion of the famed gardens open to tourists though the entry to musical fountain side, was prohibited.

The leopard was first sighted on Friday evening near the farm belonging to the horticulture department close to the musical fountain. The visuals were captured on CCTV surveillance and the visitors were sent out immediately. The gardens remained closed on Saturday despite being a weekend and a surge in number of tourists.

Though the forest department combed the area and even placed a cage in a bid to capture the leopard, it could not be traced. This is the second time in a week that a leopard was sighted at Brindavan Gardens forcing the authorities to keep it out of bounds for tourists.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) officials said the leopard was yet to be traced and the forest department personnel continued with their combing exercise to track the animal.