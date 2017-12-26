Leopard spotted; residents in the grip of fear

Relentless efforts are on by the Forest Department to trace and trap a leopard that had strayed into the rocky hill in the heart of the city on Sunday evening.
A couple of residents of Medar Kyataiah Nagar at the foothill saw the wild cat on top of the hill and reported it to the officials. A few even took photos on their mobile phones. Since then, the residents have been in the grip of fear.
On getting information, Sri Harsha, Range Forest Officer, and his team, and also local youths, swung into action and began combing the area. They also tried to find pug marks near a water body on top of the hill and also for scat but in vain. Now, cages are being put up at a couple of places to trap the wild cat.
So far, there has been no progress.
