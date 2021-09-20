Karnataka

Leopard spotted near school in Hubballi

Forest and police officers rushed to Raj Nagar after some residents said they had spotted a leopard near the playground of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Hubballi on Monday.

The school has been closed now and classes are being conducted online.

Some residents called the local police station to say that they had seen a wild animal that looked liked a cheetah or a leopard that roamed around the school grounds, below the Nrupatunga Hills, the police said.

A quick combing operation, however, did not yield results. Forest officers said that they had laid traps with live bait at four places. Officers from the Ashok Nagar Police Station have put up boards at various places around the Nrupatunga Hills, warning residents about the wild animal.


