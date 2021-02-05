Leopard spotted near KRS dam site, traps placed

The sighting of a leopard near the South Gate of Krishnaraja Sagar dam site in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Thursday night has led to a scare with the forest authorities placing a cage at the spot to snare the big cat. The feline has been caught on CCTV camera moving near the South Gate and the officials of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) alerted the forest authorities.
Vasudev, assistant executive engineer, CNNL, told The Hindu that the leopard was first sighted at the North Gate of the dam last month and a cage was immediately placed there to capture it. However, it did not fall into the trap.
Sources said the forest personnel had launched combing operations in the dam vicinity. The entire dam site and the garden area had been combed on Friday but there was no sign of it. The animal is learnt to be moving in the area since many days.
The leopard is believed to have strayed into the dam site from a nearby hilly area.
It may be mentioned here that a leopard was spotted inside the staff quarters of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Chamarajanagar last month. The animal, however, continues to remain elusive though a cage has been kept in the vicinity to trap it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath