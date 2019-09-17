Leopard spotted near Jain Mutt at Shravanabelagola

Residents of Shravanabelgolain Channarayapatna taluk are in fear after a leopard was spotted moving around the Jain Mutt recently. The CCTV cameras installed by the mutt at the dining hall and other places on the premises have captured the movement of the animal in the night. Video clips of the CCTV footages have gone viral in the district.

Often leopards have been spotted in villages around Shravanabelgola. Last year, ahead of Mahamastakabhisheka, a couple of leopards were spotted in the hillocks near the place. A leopard was also captured by the Forest Department.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, on Sunday, told The Hindu that the department had placed cage to capture the leopard. “There have been no instances of leopard attack in the area. We have put up a cage. If it falls into the trap, we will relocate it”, the officer said.