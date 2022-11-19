Leopard spotted again near Brindavan Gardens

November 19, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

A leopard which continues to remain elusive was spotted again near the North Gate of Brindavan Gardens at the KRS dam site, near Mysuru, on Friday night.

With the animal continuing to be on the prowl, the reopening of the popular tourist spot may get delayed further, especially after it was caught on a CCTV camera along with a porcupine.

The leopard was spotted near the dam site after a gap of almost two weeks. The popular tourist spot has been out of bounds for tourists since then.

All these days the authorities had thought that the wildcat had moved out of the area after it was not sighted in the vicinity for many days despite a rigorous combing operation and installation of camera traps.

But last night’s sighting has deepened the worries of authorities. The forest staff on Saturday combed the area and used drones to locate the elusive cat but it yielded no results.

Brindavan Gardens, a popular tourist destination, was closed for an indefinite period after the leopard scare. Tourists, unaware of its closure, continue to visit the gardens and return disappointed.

Sources said there was no possibility of its reopening immediately, especially after the leopard’s sighting on Friday night. “Unless the higher authorities take a decision, the indefinite closure of the tourist spot remains,” they said.

Meanwhile, four more cages have been placed in the vicinity to trap the elusive wildcat. With this, the number of traps has gone up to eight.

Tourists continue to enquire with tour and travel operators here about its reopening. “We too are getting enquiries on how long the place will remain closed for tourists. The step has been taken as a safety measure as we don’t want any untoward incident to happen. The forest staff are on the job to capture it. We need to wait for some more time,” an official said.