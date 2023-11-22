ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard sighted near Soladevanahalli

November 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard was reportedly spotted by a few villagers near Soladevanahalli on Tuesday night.

Forest Department officials said a leopard may have strayed from the nearby Basavanatara Reserve Forest and few villagers may have spotted it. However, there was no sign of the big cat on Wednesday nor was it captured on CCTV, forest officials said.

“The spot where the leopard was reportedly spotted was only about 500 metres from the forest area. It is natural for them to stray out of the forest area,” an official said.

Officials are keeping a close vigil as the sighting of the leopard comes almost a month after an elusive leopard, which was wandering in AECS Layout and Kudlu Gate near Singasandra area, was shot dead by forest officials during its capture. Following this incident, another leopard has been reportedly sighted in Chikkathoguru off NICE Road.

