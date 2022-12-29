HamberMenu
Leopard sighted at Brindavan Gardens finally trapped

December 29, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The leopard that used to wander in Brindavan Gardens at the KRS dam site has been captured, finally.

The leopard sightings had led to the closure of the popular tourist destination for nearly a month and it was reopened recently. The leopard was caught on camera a couple of times, forcing the CNNL authorities to shut down the gardens as a precautionary measure for the safety of visitors.

Despite continuous combing and placing four to six cages at various locations in the vicinity, the Forest Department was not successful in capturing the leopard. However, the efforts to capture the elusive leopard had continued and the feline fell into the trap that was kept at the North Bank of the dam, on Wednesday.

The long closure of the gardens resulted in losses to the CNNL besides the vendors depending on the footfall for their livelihood.

There was pressure on CNNL to reopen the gardens. The closure for so long was for the first time in recent years.

