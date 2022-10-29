Leopard sighted at Brindavan Gardens again

ADVERTISEMENT

A leopard was spotted on the northern end of the Brindavan Gardens adjoining the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir forcing the authorities to keep the famed tourist spot out of bounds for visitors on Saturday.

The leopard was spotted in the Horticulture Department farm near the northern gardens close to the musical fountains at 6 p.m. on Friday.

It was sighted on the CCTV surveillance camera by the security guards manning the dam and the gardens, who alerted the authorities following which the tourists in the northern gardens was cleared off. The Forest Department personnel combed the area and placed a cage hoping that they could trap the spotted cat but to no avail.

In the meantime, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) decided to close the Brindavan Gardens for tourists on Saturday. It was yet to be decided whether to reopen the gardens for tourists on Sunday.

This is the second time that the gardens had to be shut for tourists due to the leopard scare during the week. A similar sighting last Saturday had resulted in the Brindavan Gardens remaining closed for tourists though it was reopened on Sunday.

Farooq Ahmed Abu, AEE, CNNL, said the forest staff also combed the area but to no avail and there was confusion as to whether it was the same leopard that visited the KRS last week or was it a new one. ‘’CCTV visuals indicate that the leopard spotted on Friday was a sub-adult while there were no visuals for the leopard sighted last week,” he added.

Brindavan Gardens is one of the most popular spots for the locals as also tourists and the place tends to get crowded especially during the weekend. Hundreds of retailers dealing with snacks and other eatables, including fruits, depend on the weekend tourists and they were affected as there was no business for the second week in a row. A section of the tourists sought refund of the entry fee and got embroiled in an argument with the park authorities who expressed their helplessness over the turn of events.