Leopard scare: Some schools in Belagavi to reopen

After three weeks of closing schools owing to the leopard scare, some schools in Belagavi have decided to reopen, by asking parents to sign no objection certificates.

Some schools have sent notes to the wards of their students that they have to sign a consent letter that says that the school will not be responsible for any mishap that could happen.

The letter states: “I am willing to allow my ward to go to school on my complete risk. I take all responsibility of my ward. School will not be held responsible for any miss happening”.

Students will not be allowed to attend school if they don’t bring the letter.

Education Department officers estimate that around 10,000 students of 22 government and private schools in western Belagavi have missed classes since August 6.

The Forest Department has increased efforts to catch the leopard. Over 200 Forest and police personnel have been deputed to the golf course, where it was seen three times in the last few weeks.

They are utilising the services of elephants, dogs, and pig catchers apart from constables and watchers armed with sticks and crackers. There are four dart shooters on the ground. They have put up eight cages with live bait and have fixed 22 camera traps in the trees.

Forest personnel are sprinkling the urine of leopardesses near the cages, to lure the leopard.

Meanwhile, Ashok Chandaragi, Kannada activist, has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai protesting against the delay in catching the leopard.

“Every day we see see news reports of officers catching leopards in one or days in Madikeri, Mysuru, and other districts. But it is taking forever in Belagavi. Our schools are closed and there is a sense of panic among residents of western Belagavi. This clearly shows that the local forest officers have failed in their duties,” he said.

He has pointed out that standard operating procedure recommended by the National Tiger Conservation Authority was not followed. “The SOP says a committee of senior officers and experts should be constituted. But that has not been done. The district administration should impose prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 in the affected areas, but this was not done. The department should have coordinated with the military that owns and operates the golf course, but that was not done properly. All these should be properly followed to see that the wild animal is caught on time,” Mr. Chandaragi said.