Leopard scare: power supply hours to IP sets modified

December 06, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru has modified the duration of electricity supply to irrigation pumpsets in T. Narsipur taluk in view of the leopard scare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of the supply in the night hours, the CESC has decided to ensure the supply in the daytime from Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing operations taken up by the Forest Department to capture the leopard, which is on the prowl in the taluk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the modified duration, the 7-hour three-phase power supply to the IP sets will be provided for 10 days from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., a release from the superintending engineer, CESC, Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US